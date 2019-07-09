SAGINAW — The Saginaw County Mosquito Abatement Commission is conducting its final household scrap tire drive of the summer, from 1 to 7:30 p.m. July 15-19.
Local News
OWOSSO TWP. — The Shiawassee Conservation District, in partnership with the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development, is offering free nitrate and nitrite screening for well water.
OWOSSO — Following is a list of programs and activities for Shiawassee County senior adults for the week of July 7 provided by the Shiawassee Council on Aging, 300 N. Washington St.
JOLIET, Illinois — On July 1, Congressman John Moolenaar and members of the Michigan congressional delegation went to the Brandon Road Lock and Dam to meet with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers about its plan to prevent Asian carp from entering Lake Michigan.
CORUNNA — The branches of the Community District Library have openings in the following scheduled events.
Local Sports
CORUNNA — Before the Division 2 regional track meet, Corunna coach Bryan Heid and senior Ben Jacobs talked about running lineups for the Cavaliers.
MIDLAND — Chesaning senior Jacob Turnwald will be playing in tonight’s 2019 Dow Diamond North vs. South All-Star Game.
SOCCER: A different perspective— Nash uses defensive mentality to aid production on offense for Marauders
ELSIE — Josie Nash didn’t quite know what to expect going into her junior season at Ovid-Elsie.
MORRICE — For Jerry Lorenz, motocross racing has been nearly a lifelong pursuit.
NEW LOTHROP — New Lothrop’s baseball team was in good hands with sure-handed shortstop Kollin Lienau this past spring.
Obituaries
Age 86, of Brant Township, passed away Sunday evening, July 7,…
Age 88, of Owosso, peacefully passed away at Welcome Home Assi…
Age 91, of East Lansing, formerly Owosso, passed away Sunday, …
Age 75, of Morrice, passed away after his battle with dementia…
Age 75, of Owosso, passed away Friday, July 5, 2019, at his home.
Local Business News
OWOSSO TWP. — T.J. Witherell was working as a glass specialist…
CHESANING — The village council June 30 took no action and all…
LANSING — The state of Michigan’s semi-annual surplus store, M…
OWOSSO — A job fair is slated for noon to 3 p.m. today at GST …
Featured Photos
Five generations of the Flynn family recently posed for a family photograph. Seen here, front, are mother Brooke Hargett, great-great grandmother Catherine Flynn, holding Smith Hargett, and the baby’s aunt McKenna Bachusz. In back are grandmother Kelly Bachusz, left, great-great grandfather …
Local residents pet a camel, one of many exotic animals professional animal groomer and farrier Terry Guoan of Standish took Thursday to Oliver Woods senior facility in Owosso. Other animals, displayed in cages, included a zebra, porcupines, a wallaby and monkey. Guoan said he’s raised them …
The Michigan Veterans of Foreign Wars recently presented Owosso Fire Department Capt. Steve Chapko with its Public Service Award for EMT/Paramedic of the Year. The award was presented during the 100th VFW state convention in Flint. From left are VFW State Commander Phil Patterson, Chapko and…
Lisa Louch, right, has been named June Employee of the Month for Corunna Public Schools. She was honored during Monday’s board of education meeting at Corunna High School. Louch is a bus driver. She was hired as a regular driver in September 2011. She was a substitute driver before that. Lou…
The Mr. Owosso candidates hold up checks made out to their respective nonprofit organizations Tuesday at Curwood Castle. The four candidates’ donation totals are, from left: Charles Dahl, $18,881.90 to the YMCA; Mr. Owosso Justin Horvath, $37,823.24 to Habitat for Humanity; Hartmann Aue, $17…
The Shiawassee Humane Society and the Shiawassee Hunger Network both received items and donations from Shiawassee County students who were enrolled in the 2018-19 Shiawassee RESD Career and Technical Education Countywide programs. The students hosted a volleyball tournament and accepted item…
2019 Elsie Dairy Festival first runnerup Rian Kirby raised money for the Elsie Food Bank while competing in the royalty pageant. Kirby presented a check for $211.33 to the volunteers at the Elsie Food Bank to help feed community members in need.
2019 Elsie Dairy Festival Queen Madalyn Horak raised money for the Bannister ZCBJ Lodge while competing in the royalty pageant. Horak presented a check for $150 to Tom Bradley of the ZCBJ.
The Knights of Columbus Bannister presented the Ovid-Elsie special education program with $475. E.E. Knight special education teacher Tracy Somers, left, accepts the check from Knight Robert Wooley.
Signature Ford of Owosso was the winner of the 15th annual Executive Duck Derby, sponsored by the Shiawassee-Owosso (morning) Kiwanis Club. Proceeds from the fundraiser go to purchase cloth bags filled with summer supplies for the Bentley Bright Beginnings preschoolers so children continue w…
