SCD offers well screening

OWOSSO TWP. — The Shiawassee Conservation District, in partnership with the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development, is offering free nitrate and nitrite screening for well water.

Shiawassee Council on Aging

OWOSSO — Following is a list of programs and activities for Shiawassee County senior adults for the week of July 7 provided by the Shiawassee Council on Aging, 300 N. Washington St.

Moolenaar meets with Army Corps on plan to stop Asian carp

JOLIET, Illinois — On July 1, Congressman John Moolenaar and members of the Michigan congressional delegation went to the Brandon Road Lock and Dam to meet with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers about its plan to prevent Asian carp from entering Lake Michigan.

CDL announces upcoming events

CORUNNA — The branches of the Community District Library have openings in the following scheduled events.

