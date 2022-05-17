NOTICE TO BIDDERS
2022-2025
VEHICLE TOWING SERVICES
FOR THE CITY OF OWOSSO, MICHIGAN
Sealed bid proposals will be received by the city of Owosso for
2022-2025
VEHICLE TOWING SERVICES
and should be addressed to:
Bid Coordinator
City of Owosso
301 W. Main Street
Owosso, Michigan 48867
Sealed bids will be accepted until 3:00 p.m. Tuesday, June 7, 2022 for the 2022-2025 VEHICLE TOWING SERVICES bid at which time bids will be publicly opened and read aloud.
All bids must be in writing and must contain an original signature by an authorized officer of the firm. Electronic bids (i.e., telephonic, FAX, etc.) are NOT acceptable. All bids shall clearly contain on the outside of the sealed envelope in which they are submitted: 2022-2025 VEHICLE TOWING SERVICES.
Hard copies of the proposal, contractforms and specifications are on file and may be obtained for a fee in accordance with the city’s FOIA Policy at the office of the Bid Coordinator, City Hall, 301 West Main Street, Owosso, Michigan 48867. Bid documents are available at no charge on our website at www.ci.owosso.mi.us or on the MITN website at www.mitn.info.
The city reserves the right to accept any proposal; or to reject any proposal; to waive irregularities in a proposal; or to negotiate if it appears to be in the best interest of the city of Owosso.
INQUIRIES/ADDENDUMS
Addendums will be available on the city’s website at www.ci.owosso.mi.us and on the MITN website at www.mitn.info.
All inquiries regarding this bid request must be received at least five (5) calendar days prior to the submission and shall be received in, and responded to, in writing, or via FAX at 989-725-0529 or by e-mail to kevin.lenkart@ci.owosso.mi.us, and be address to the Bid Coordinator.
Publish: May 18, 2022
