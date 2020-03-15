Byron and Lucy Vowell, of Lennon, celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary March 7.
The couple were married March 7, 1970, at the First General Baptist Church in Flint.
Their children include Sam Vowell (Brenda) and Angela Matznick Vowell (Eric).
Sixty of their family and friends, who live throughout the midwest, honored them with a surprise anniversary party at Brick Street of Grand Blanc March 7.
In addition to their children, they have five grandchildren (Allyson Vowell, Logan Vowell, Dylan Dowen, Hayley Warner and Brittney Warner (Nathan). They have two great-grandchildren, Evan Warner and Carleigh Flint, and one snack-loving dog.
Byron worked 30 years at General Motors Fisher Body Plant 1 and Flint Metal Fab as a skilled tradesman and retired in 1995. He served in the U.S. Army from 1966-68, is a member of UAW Local 659, has served as the village of Lennon’s president, is a member of the North Newburg 161 Free and Accepted Masons and is a member of the Knights Templar Durand Commandery 21.
In addition, he was active for more than 30 years as Officer Blooper, the Elf Khurafeh Shrine Clown.
Lucy was a stay-at-home mother who also babysat Angela’s children and grandchildren for many years. In her free time, she enjoys going to Zumba class, dancing and sewing, along with reading the bible and other books.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.