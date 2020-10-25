Mr. and Mrs. Don (Helen) Stanton

Don and Helen (Bukovcik) Stanton of Owosso will celebrate their 70th wedding anniversary Oct. 28.
The couple’s children include Lonnie and Gregg Corbin of Kalamazoo, Doug and Dana Stanton of Lakewood, Colorado, Mary and Steve Banagis of Lake Isabella, and Diane Sacks and Tom Pace of Seattle, Washington. They have 10 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
Family and friends are encouraged to send cards to their home address, 205 Stratford Drive, Owosso, MI 48867.
