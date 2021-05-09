Terry and Judy Strickler celebrated 55 years of marriage this week.
The couple were married in Haslett May 7, 1966.
Terry Strickler attended Great Lakes Bible College, beginning in 1979, to become a minister. His first ministry was in Grand Ledge in 1982. He currently preaches at the Easton Church of Christ in New Haven Township.
Judy Strickler is retired from Physicians Anesthesia in Lansing.
They have lived in Owosso since 2018.
