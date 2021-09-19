Mr. and Mrs. Dean (Linda) Kiesling

Dean and Linda (Riley) Kiesling, of Laingsburg, celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary Sept. 11.
Dean Kiesling worked for Michigan State University Extension before retirement. Linda Kiesling served as secretary of State Farm Insurance in Okemos and as a clerk for Orchid Labs in East Lansing before retiring.
The couple’s children include Karen and Charles Scovill of Laingsburg, Tim Kiesling of Owosso, Brian and Kim Kiesling of Corunna, and Jessica and Nigel O’Connor of Williamston.
Son Dan Kiesling passed in 2016.
The couple also have six grandchildren.
