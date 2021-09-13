Mr. and Mrs. Ken (Barb) Ryan

Ken and Barb (Cronin) Ryan, of Morrice, recently celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary.
Ken Ryan was a self-employed painter before retirement. Barb Ryan served as high school secretary at Morrice Area Schools before retiring.
The couple’s children include Ken Ryan II of DeWitt, Dan Ryan of Apopka, Florida, and Lindsay (Sean) Kadletz of Morrice.
The couple’s grandchildren include Dominic, Jackson, Layla and Sam Ryan and Jordan and Chance Kadletz.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.