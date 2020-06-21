Mr. and Mrs. Jim (Terri) Schutt

Jim and Terri (Stinson) Schutt, of Greenwood, Indiana, celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary June 13.
The couple celebrated their anniversary with family. The Schutts also have a Caribbean cruise scheduled for November.
Jim Schutt works as a delivery driver for Papa John’s. Terri Schutt is employed as a cashier at Meijer.
The couple have three children — Jennifer Rakow and Kim Taylor of Greenwood, and Chris Schutt (deceased) — and four grandchildren.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.