On June 10, John and Betty Sebesta celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary.
John and Betty (Rood) were married in Owosso at St. Joseph Catholic Church June 10, 1950.
Lifelong rural Corunna farmers, and still farming full time today, in October 2019 they were recognized as Farmers of the Year by Pinnacle Agriculture.
The couple have two children, Diane Sebesta and David (Mary) Sebesta, all of Corunna.
The couple’s grandchildren include Ashley (Shaun) Bruno, of Corunna, Lindsey (Devin) Betz, of Chesaning, Kailey (Nicholas) Wracan, of Corunna, and Dane Sebesta, of Corunna. Their great-grandchildren are Ryan and John Bruno, and Emmett Wracan. Two more great-grandchildren are on the way, one of which was due on their anniversary date and the other in September.
The family will celebrate with a special dinner at a later date with all the relatives when COVID-19 safety permits.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.