ANNIVERSARY: Mr. and Mrs. Jack (Jo) Bower

Jack and Joanne Bower will celebrate their 70th wedding anniversary with family and friends Aug. 31 at D’Mar’s Banquet Center in Owosso.
The couple were married Aug. 21, 1949, at the Salem Lutheran Church by the Rev. Kenneth Vertz.
Their children include Pam (Gary) Mathias, Terry (Beckie) Bower and Jim (Sharon) Bower. They have 10 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.