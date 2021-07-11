Mr. and Mrs. Dan (Jeannie) Hetfield

Dan and Jeannie (Koan) Hetfield celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary Saturday.
The couple, who reside in Owosso, were married July 10, 1971.
Jeannie Hetfield was a preschool teacher before retirement. Dan Hetfield was a design engineer before retiring.
The couple’s children include Jason and Kate Hetfield of Holt, Mandy and Kristy Hetfield of Dexter, and Megan (Hetfield) and Matt Friend of Owosso.
The couple also have eight grandchildren.
