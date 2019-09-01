Mr. and Mrs Robert (Katherine) Kaminga

Robert and Katherine (Roberts) Kaminga are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary.
The couple were married Aug. 23, 1969, in Portage.
Their children include Daniel of Owosso, Troy of Howell and Debra of Romeo. They also have seven grandchildren.
The couple celebrated their anniversary with a Mass at St. Paul Catholic Church in Owosso, followed by a dinner at the Comstock Inn.
Robert Kaminga retired from General Motors in 1999 and Catherine previously worked doing CNA homecare.
The Kamingas, previously of Portage have been residents of Owosso for six years.
