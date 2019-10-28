ANNIVERSARY: Mr. and Mrs. Dale and (Mable) Reid

Dale and Mable (Harris) Reid celebrated their 72nd wedding anniversary Oct. 24, the same day as Mable’s 90th birthday.
“Having a ball since 1929” was the theme for Mable’s birthday party, as family gathered to celebrate the occasion. Dale celebrated his 96th birthday just a few days earlier on Oct. 21.
The couple were married on Mable’s 18th birthday in 1947.
