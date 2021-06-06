On May 18, 2021, William and Catherine (Ruddy) Flynn, of New Lothrop, celebrated their 75th wedding anniversary. They were married May 18, 1946, at St. Robert Catholic Church in Flushing.
Bill will be 98 Aug. 8 and Catherine turned 95 April 6.
The Flynns have seven children: Patti Estep (Phil), of Bridgeport, Tim (Char) Flynn, of East Leroy, Randy (Deb) Flynn, of Flushing, Lori Flynn, of Flint, Lana (Van) Nickert, of Kalamazoo, Ryan (Shelly) Flynn, of New Lothrop, and Julie (Mark) Barbour, of Lake Odessa. They also have 17 grandchildren, the number of great-grandchildren is approaching 40, and they have three great-great grandchildren.
Bill Flynn was a rural mail carrier in New Lothrop for 30 years, retiring in November 1981. For many years he also worked on his farm with his father after getting home from his mail route.
Catherine Flynn was a homemaker; her meals and desserts put smiles on anyone’s face who walked through their door.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.