Donald and Doris (Kilburn) Cole of Owosso celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary Sept. 3. The couple were married in 1949 at home in Owosso while Donald was on a four-day leave from the U.S. Air Force.
Donald worked at Universal Electric/Magnetek as an electrical engineer until his retirement. Doris worked in the factory part of Universal for a time, also, but spent most of her years as a stay-at-home mom.
Their children include Donald Cole Jr., Robert Cole, (Jeff) Dawn Ballard and Larry (Renee) Cole are three of their four children. They have 10 great-grandchildren living and two great-great-granddaughters.
The couple celebrated with a family dinner.
