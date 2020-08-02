Mr. and Mrs. Norm (Pat) Witte

Norm and Pat Witte celebrated with family their 65th wedding anniversary July 26, 2020, at their home in Owosso.
The Wittes were married in Muskegon July 23, 1955. They have three children, Norman Jr. ( Kathy) of Lake Orion, Kevin (Amy) Witte of Elsie and Michelle ( Glen) Ross of Washington.
They have seven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
Their daughter Michelle (Glen) hosted a catered meal to celebrate. The anniversary cake had the original wedding top used 65 years ago. The Wittes enjoyed the ability to use Zoom on the computer and connect with other family members who couldn’t be present because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Connecting with family from Portland, Oregon, New York and California, as well as England and Michigan. Everyone one shared treasured memories and stories.
The Wittes enjoyed many years at their vacation home at Lake Isabella and, as their health permitted, they traveled extensively throughout the country enjoying their winter months in Hawaii, as well as Baja. The Wittes square danced for 29 years and were involved with the Durand Locomotions and attended many conventions.
Norm retired from Flint Tool and Die as general foreman after 36 years with the company. He then worked at Jennings and Lyons Funeral home for a number of years and volunteered at Redeemer Lutheran Church, where the couple are charter members.
Pat was a teaching assistant at Redeemer Lutheran Nursery for 22 years. She volunteered at numerous organizations throughout the county, including Memorial Healthcare, the soup kitchen, Hospice House of Shiawassee County, the YWCA and the baby pantry. She remains active in the Red Hatters group and Beta Sigma Phi sorority.
