Mr. and Mrs. Norm (Pat) Witte

Owosso, MI (48867)

Today

Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers in the afternoon. High 74F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

Some clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 60F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.