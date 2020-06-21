Barb and Chuck Robertson will celebrate their golden wedding anniversary June 27 with immediate family.
Charles Robertson and the former Barbara Doubrava were married June 27, 1970, at St. Cyril Catholic Church in Bannister.
The Robertsons have two children, Curt and Emily Robertson of Royal Oak, and Chris Robertson of Chicago. They also have three grandchildren, Connor, Lauren and Charlie.
After serving three years in the U.S. Marine Corps — and being honorably discharged as a sergeant — Chuck Robertson began his career as a teller at Owosso Savings Bank in 1969. He met Barb, who also worked at the bank, soon afterward.
In 1996, he became president of Old Kent Bank Owosso and retired from there in 2000. In 2009, he came back to work in his current role as head of finance and accounting at the Wrought Iron Grill restaurant in Owosso.
Barb retired in 2007 after a 20-year career with Owosso Public Schools. She has been an active parishioner and volunteer at St. Joseph Catholic Church since the early 1970s and serves as eucharistic minister there. In her spare time, she enjoys gardening and tending to her large flower collection.
The Robertsons love to travel — recent trips include Italy and Australia — and spend time with their children and grandchildren.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.