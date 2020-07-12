Gerald “Jerry” and Brenda Brock of Oakley celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary Saturday.
Gerald and the former Brenda Goodwin were married July 11, 1970, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Owosso.
Their children are Jeffery (Darcy) Brock of Freeland, Candace (Brian) Gotham of Chesaning and Nicholas Brock of Chesaning. Their grandchildren include Haden Brock, Parker Brock, Rowen Brock, Lauren Gotham, Jarrett Gotham, Joshua Gotham, Savannah Brock and Braxton Brock.
Gerald was an electrician for General Motors until retiring after 30 years. Brenda worked at Toledo Commutator until retiring.
