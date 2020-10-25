Frank and Suellen Hernandez of Owosso celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary Oct. 17.
Due to COVID-19, immediate family celebrated together privately. A celebration for extended family and friends will take place at a later date when it’s safe to gather.
The couple were married Oct. 17, 1970, in Owosso.
The couple’s children include Frank Hernandez II, Juan and Katrina Hernandez and Morgan, and Jason Roka, all of Owosso. Grandchildren include Kaitlynn Hernandez of Lansing and Emery and Maeve Roka of Owosso.
