66th Anniversary: Mr. and Mrs. Gerald (Jerry) and Colleen Kellogg

Gerald (Jerry) and Colleen Kellogg celebrated their 66th anniversary June 24.
They live on the Wilkinson Farm that was settled by Colleen’s great-great grandparents, Charles and Eliza, in 1840. Colleen was born in the same bedroom as her mother.
Jerry spent two years in the U.S. Army during the Korean War period, 1955-56. After Jerry’s service period, he was a farmer again for several years. Later, he worked for Marsh Monument Company driving a cement truck. After that, he hauled large machinery for S&W. He also hauled steel to Buffalo, New York, for a couple of years. His last job was as a big truck mechanic for Drury Brothers.
Colleen was a homemaker and a bus driver for Corunna for 23 years.
In 1972, they built a home on the back of the Wilkinson Farm where they raised their family. They have five children; Terry and Jerilyn of Corunna, Kristi and Rick Jackson of Deer Park Lodge on Lake Superior in the Upper Peninsula; Wendy and Guy Hubbard of Perry, the late Heather Rae, who died at 3 of leukemia in 1966, and John and Leu Lu of Fremont, California. John served 20 years in the U.S. Navy.
The couple has 10 grandchildren and five great-great-grandchildren.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.