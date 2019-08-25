Mick and Jude Nolph celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary Aug. 21.
The high school sweethearts were married Aug. 21, 1969.
Mike and Jude have one son, Dusty, and two grandchildren, Natalie and Charlie.
The couple currently reside in Owosso.
They plan to take a trip to northern Michigan at a later date.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.