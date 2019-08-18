David and Bonnie Brown celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary Aug. 3 at Roma’s Backdoor in Owosso.
The couple were married Aug. 16, 1969, at the St. Paul Catholic Church in Owosso.
Their children include Nathan and Teresa Brown of Milford, Betsy and Matthew Kettman of Pinckney, and Kayla and Darren Rumery of Corunna. They have six grandchildren.
The commemorative dinner was organized and attended by their children. Also in attendance were their six grandchildren, brothers, sisters and extended family.
David and Bonnie both graduated from Owosso High School in 1965, and from Central Michigan University in 1969.
David went on to teach at Corunna High School while Bonnie taught at Owosso High School. Now both retired, they combined for nearly 60 years of instruction in the classroom.
The couple currently reside in Corunna.
