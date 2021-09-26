LANSING — The Michigan County Medical Care Facilities Council, a coalition of 34 county-owned facilities across the state, has announced the recipients of its 2021 Gary Easton MCMCFC Scholarship Awards.
In 2018, the scholarship was renamed in honor of Gary Easton, who served as the Administrator at the Lapeer County Medical Care Facility for 40 years. Easton also is a former MCMCFC president and has served as chair of the Scholarship Committee since its inception in 1989.
Ten people were chosen to receive $800 scholarships in 2021. Recipients must be enrolled in a health-related program and be an employee of a Medical Care Facility (MCF) or related to an employee.
Among those to receive awards was Amy Eisenhauer from Pleasant View.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.