Owosso alumnus Danielle Gregoricka recently graduated from Loyola University Chicago. Gregoricka earned the Damen scholarship from Loyola and the Brad Van Pelt Scholarship. She received her bachelor’s degree in psychology with a minor in psychology of crime and justice. While at Loyola, she was a member of the Psychology Honors Program, a research assistant, the winner of the Provost Research Fellowship and was the vice president of intellectual development for the Alpha Chi Omega sorority.
Gregoricka is working toward her masters degree, studying forensic psychology at North Dakota University. She plans on pursuing her doctorate afterward.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.