STORM LAKE, Iowa — Buena Vista University congratulates more than 500 students who were named to the spring 2020 dean’s list.
The following local students who made the list are:
Abigail Tillman of Durand
Brittany Tillman of Durand
The dean’s list recognizes full-time students achieving a 3.5 GPAor higher for the semester.
