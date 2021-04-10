Students from Career and Technical Education (CTE) programs across Shiawassee County have been recognized by their instructors for their outstanding efforts in their CTE program. These students have become leaders in the classroom, exhibited an outstanding work ethic, and are exemplary students overall. Congratulations to the following students on their outstanding achievement in a CTE program this year:

Byron High School

Outstanding CTE Students

Jenna Belmas: Agriscience recognized by Tate Forbush

Tyler Hermann: Machine Tool, recognized by Brad Chrisinske

Jaxon Small: Mechatronics, recognized by Brad Chrisinske

Corunna High School

Outstanding CTE Students

Braden Fruchey: Agriscience, recognized by Brian Kiesling and Casie Stiles

Trevor Schneider: Construction Trades, recognized by David Harrison

Dylan Yarmuth: Mechatronics, recognized by Jared Andres

Jack Belmer: Woodworking, recognized by Zach Nicholson

Durand High School

Outstanding CTE Students

Daniel Sprague: Agriscience, recognized by Torey Birchmeier

Anastasia Friedman: Family and Consumer Science, recognized by Cynthia Salfate

Hunter Spaulding: Woodworking, recognized by Bruce Spaulding

Laingsburg High School

Outstanding CTE Students

Gabby Paquet: Agriscience, recognized by Bethanie Eggleston

Jordan Langdon: Finance, recognized by Becky Langdon

Joshua Baker: Marketing, recognized by Becky Langdon

New Lothrop High School

Outstanding CTE Students

Makayla Lienau: Agriscience, recognized by John Wyrick

Rachel Raleigh: Business, recognized by Kendra Knieper

Donald VanValkenburgh: Construction Trades, recognized by John Long

Kiara Gemalsky: Education, recognized by Barb Andres

Jaxen DeLaGarza: Machine Tool, recognized by John Long

Owosso High School

Outstanding CTE Students

Brooke Stechschulte: Agriscience, recognized by De’Nae Streeter

Reyn Tuttle: Business Administration, Management, and Operations, recognized by Mike Gregory

Branix Packosz: Construction Trades, recognized by Robert Mallory

Autumn Patterson: Culinary Arts, recognized by Hannah Poyner

Jack Smith: Engineering, recognized by Nick Krueger

John Kulhanek: Finance, recognized by Mike Gregory

Samuel Feldpausch: Woodworking, recognized by Jason Krantz

Perry High School

Outstanding CTE Student

Nic Spiess: Agriscience, recognized by Juliana Forbush

Shiawassee RESD

Outstanding CTE Students

Bryce Benford: Automotive Services, recognized by Craig Hansen

Nevaeh Ginger: Criminal Justice, recognized by Cynthia Gilmore-Olson

Caleb Rivers: Electrical, recognized by Adam Culp

Drew Gorden: Health Science Academy, recognized by Renae Wellman

