Students from Career and Technical Education (CTE) programs across Shiawassee County have been recognized by their instructors for their outstanding efforts in their CTE program. These students have become leaders in the classroom, exhibited an outstanding work ethic, and are exemplary students overall. Congratulations to the following students on their outstanding achievement in a CTE program this year:
Byron High School
Outstanding CTE Students
Jenna Belmas: Agriscience recognized by Tate Forbush
Tyler Hermann: Machine Tool, recognized by Brad Chrisinske
Jaxon Small: Mechatronics, recognized by Brad Chrisinske
Corunna High School
Outstanding CTE Students
Braden Fruchey: Agriscience, recognized by Brian Kiesling and Casie Stiles
Trevor Schneider: Construction Trades, recognized by David Harrison
Dylan Yarmuth: Mechatronics, recognized by Jared Andres
Jack Belmer: Woodworking, recognized by Zach Nicholson
Durand High School
Outstanding CTE Students
Daniel Sprague: Agriscience, recognized by Torey Birchmeier
Anastasia Friedman: Family and Consumer Science, recognized by Cynthia Salfate
Hunter Spaulding: Woodworking, recognized by Bruce Spaulding
Laingsburg High School
Outstanding CTE Students
Gabby Paquet: Agriscience, recognized by Bethanie Eggleston
Jordan Langdon: Finance, recognized by Becky Langdon
Joshua Baker: Marketing, recognized by Becky Langdon
New Lothrop High School
Outstanding CTE Students
Makayla Lienau: Agriscience, recognized by John Wyrick
Rachel Raleigh: Business, recognized by Kendra Knieper
Donald VanValkenburgh: Construction Trades, recognized by John Long
Kiara Gemalsky: Education, recognized by Barb Andres
Jaxen DeLaGarza: Machine Tool, recognized by John Long
Owosso High School
Outstanding CTE Students
Brooke Stechschulte: Agriscience, recognized by De’Nae Streeter
Reyn Tuttle: Business Administration, Management, and Operations, recognized by Mike Gregory
Branix Packosz: Construction Trades, recognized by Robert Mallory
Autumn Patterson: Culinary Arts, recognized by Hannah Poyner
Jack Smith: Engineering, recognized by Nick Krueger
John Kulhanek: Finance, recognized by Mike Gregory
Samuel Feldpausch: Woodworking, recognized by Jason Krantz
Perry High School
Outstanding CTE Student
Nic Spiess: Agriscience, recognized by Juliana Forbush
Shiawassee RESD
Outstanding CTE Students
Bryce Benford: Automotive Services, recognized by Craig Hansen
Nevaeh Ginger: Criminal Justice, recognized by Cynthia Gilmore-Olson
Caleb Rivers: Electrical, recognized by Adam Culp
Drew Gorden: Health Science Academy, recognized by Renae Wellman
