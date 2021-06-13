ALMA — Alma College has released the dean’s list for those students who achieved outstanding academic performance during the 2021 winter term.
Students who achieve a 3.5 or better GPA during a term, while carrying a minimum of 13 credits, at least eight of which are evaluative grades, are named to the list.
Students from the area include:
Olivia Ayers of Durand.
Jenna Baker of Byron.
Jaylee Carpenter of Corunna.
Rachael Dahl of Owosso.
Mariah Dunkin of Vernon.
Jessica Eva of Owosso.
Alexis Martenis of Owosso.
Taeler Ponsart of Bancroft.
Hunter Sanderson of Owosso.
Drew Theibert of Durand.
Joseph Vondrasek of Owosso.
