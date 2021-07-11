FIVE GENERATIONS

FIVE GENERATIONS Five generations of the Hite family sat for a photo June 17,2021, at Pleasant View. From left are Catherine Hite’s great-granddaughter Chasity Koerner, Hite holding great-great-granddaughter Kinsley Marie Koerner, and grandson Aaron Potter. In back is Hite’s daughter Connie Anderson.

five generation

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.