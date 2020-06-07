MT. PLEASANT — Central Michigan University recently announced its honors list.

Area students honored include:

Elsie

Emma Elizabeth Fatura, Soph.

Katelyn Elizabeth Kalocy, Junior

Tyler James Skriba, Senior

Ovid

Alexander Clinton Baker, Junior

Colter Joseph-Dean Bossel, Junior

Austen P Jones, Senior

Madysen Leanna Jones, Freshman

Kennedy Anne Scott, Junior

Bancroft

Evan Gunnar Stehlik, Freshman

Byron

Dylan M Baker, Freshman

London Skyler Whitehead, Junior

Corunna

Madisyn Tylor Milarch, Senior

Alyssa Gene Smith, Senior

Symantha Violet Taylor, Junior

Rebecca Anne Walton, Freshman

Durand

Quintin Dean Burgess, Soph.

Dylan L Crankshaw, Junior

Cole William Szakal, Senior

Henderson

Charles Joseph Monroe, Junior

Laingsburg

Tyler Marie Adkins, Junior

Daniel Robert Briggs, Senior

Jacob Scott Danek, Senior

Sara Ann Lancour, Senior

Kendall Lorraine Mallory, Senior

Morrice

Ryan Gregory Novak, Freshman

New Lothrop

Alexis Nicole Birchmeier, Soph.

Katarzyna Irene Naessens, Senior

Owosso

Hannah Catherine Ardelean, Soph.

Erica Christine Barta, Soph.

Samuel Vern Stinson Beamish, Sr.

Alyssa Marie Foster, Senior

Olivia Ashton Hatfield, Freshman

Kristin Ashley Klumpp, Soph.

Kathryne Nadine Knepp, Senior

Marissa Lynn Spalding, Freshman

Natalie Rebecca Taylor, Senior

Autumn C Weir, Freshman

Kyle Wendling, Senior

Monty Ryan Whitson, Senior

Julianne Rose Wilson, Senior

Perry

Brittany Anne Barnhart, Senior

Madison Cecilia Hardy, Senior

Kylee Jane Kiczenski, Soph.

Jordyn Nicole McConnaughey, Sr.

Kelsey Nicole McElroy, Senior

Taylor Lynn Rathbun, Junior

Kylie Rose Tharp, Junior

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.