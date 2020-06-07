MT. PLEASANT — Central Michigan University recently announced its honors list.
Area students honored include:
Elsie
Emma Elizabeth Fatura, Soph.
Katelyn Elizabeth Kalocy, Junior
Tyler James Skriba, Senior
Ovid
Alexander Clinton Baker, Junior
Colter Joseph-Dean Bossel, Junior
Austen P Jones, Senior
Madysen Leanna Jones, Freshman
Kennedy Anne Scott, Junior
Bancroft
Evan Gunnar Stehlik, Freshman
Byron
Dylan M Baker, Freshman
London Skyler Whitehead, Junior
Corunna
Madisyn Tylor Milarch, Senior
Alyssa Gene Smith, Senior
Symantha Violet Taylor, Junior
Rebecca Anne Walton, Freshman
Durand
Quintin Dean Burgess, Soph.
Dylan L Crankshaw, Junior
Cole William Szakal, Senior
Henderson
Charles Joseph Monroe, Junior
Laingsburg
Tyler Marie Adkins, Junior
Daniel Robert Briggs, Senior
Jacob Scott Danek, Senior
Sara Ann Lancour, Senior
Kendall Lorraine Mallory, Senior
Morrice
Ryan Gregory Novak, Freshman
New Lothrop
Alexis Nicole Birchmeier, Soph.
Katarzyna Irene Naessens, Senior
Owosso
Hannah Catherine Ardelean, Soph.
Erica Christine Barta, Soph.
Samuel Vern Stinson Beamish, Sr.
Alyssa Marie Foster, Senior
Olivia Ashton Hatfield, Freshman
Kristin Ashley Klumpp, Soph.
Kathryne Nadine Knepp, Senior
Marissa Lynn Spalding, Freshman
Natalie Rebecca Taylor, Senior
Autumn C Weir, Freshman
Kyle Wendling, Senior
Monty Ryan Whitson, Senior
Julianne Rose Wilson, Senior
Perry
Brittany Anne Barnhart, Senior
Madison Cecilia Hardy, Senior
Kylee Jane Kiczenski, Soph.
Jordyn Nicole McConnaughey, Sr.
Kelsey Nicole McElroy, Senior
Taylor Lynn Rathbun, Junior
Kylie Rose Tharp, Junior
