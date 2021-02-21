ALLENDALE — Five local students recently graduated from Grand Valley State University at the conclusion of the fall 2020 semester.
Local honorees include:
Alexis R. Bushard, BBA; Elsie
Collin M. Freeman, BS; Ovid
Bethany R. Marcotte, BA; Owosso
Haley A. Rothe, BS; Owosso
Zoe A. Woltjer, MPAS; Owosso
