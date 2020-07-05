UNIVERSITY CENTER — About 800 students graduated from Saginaw Valley State University following the 2020 winter semester.

The graduates earned the distinction despite a global pandemic that led many institutions — including SVSU — to transition its in-class courses to online and remote learning environments in the middle of their final semester.

Local graduates include:

Adam Ashley, of New Lothrop

Laurel Briggs, of Laingsburg

Rebecca Goodman, of Morrice

Elizabeth Holmes, of Corunna

Mersadies Jones, of Corunna

Mark Kreft, of Laingsburg

Courtney Kusnier, of Ovid

Eric Mark, of Chesaning

Nicholas Merrill, of New Lothrop

Tyler Sadilek, of Chesaning

Lyndsey Schirle, of Chesaning

Jane Shanafelt, of Corunna

Haley Trenkle, of Byron

Sadie Walker, of Laingsburg

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.