UNIVERSITY CENTER — About 800 students graduated from Saginaw Valley State University following the 2020 winter semester.
The graduates earned the distinction despite a global pandemic that led many institutions — including SVSU — to transition its in-class courses to online and remote learning environments in the middle of their final semester.
Local graduates include:
Adam Ashley, of New Lothrop
Laurel Briggs, of Laingsburg
Rebecca Goodman, of Morrice
Elizabeth Holmes, of Corunna
Mersadies Jones, of Corunna
Mark Kreft, of Laingsburg
Courtney Kusnier, of Ovid
Eric Mark, of Chesaning
Nicholas Merrill, of New Lothrop
Tyler Sadilek, of Chesaning
Lyndsey Schirle, of Chesaning
Jane Shanafelt, of Corunna
Haley Trenkle, of Byron
Sadie Walker, of Laingsburg
