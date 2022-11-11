Laingsburg Area Food Bank to hold quilt drawing

LAINGSBURG — The Laingsburg Area Food Bank is holding a drawing for three quilts donated by the Holy Family-St. Isadore Quilters.
Entries for the quilt drawing will be limited to one per family and will be given out during regular food bank distribution times which are on Mondays from 1 to 3 p.m. and Thursdays from 6 to 8 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.