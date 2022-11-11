Laingsburg Area Food Bank to hold quilt drawing

Courtesy PhotoQuilts donated by the Holy Family-St. Isadore Quilters are being raffled off by the Laingsburg Area Food Bank.

LAINGSBURG — The Laingsburg Area Food Bank is holding a drawing for three quilts donated by the Holy Family-St. Isadore Quilters.

Entries for the quilt drawing will be limited to one per family and will be given out during regular food bank distribution times which are on Mondays from 1 to 3 p.m. and Thursdays from 6 to 8 p.m.

