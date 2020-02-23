OWOSSO — The Shiawassee Regional Chapter of the Military Order of the Purple Heart is offering a $1,000 scholarship to the descendant of a Purple Heart winner.
Other requirements include enrollment for 2020-21, a one-page essay, a transcript and application form.
The deadline is May 1. Forms are available from Tom Wetzel by calling (517) 256-4747 or via email at denisetomwetzel@tds.net.
