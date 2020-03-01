BIG RAPIDS — Ferris State University recently announced its dean’s list for the fall 2019 semester.
To be eligible for the dean’s list, a student must be enrolled full-time and must maintain a semester GPA of 3.5 or higher.
Area students named to the list include:
Harold Passig and Ryan Johnston of Byron.
Evan Wendling, Nick Karlik, Carl Bates and Ryan Rieder of Chesaning.
Jacob Lepage of Durand.
Grace Fowler of Elsie.
Sarah Ling, Megan Ling and Konnor Near of Laingsburg.
Adam Schaffer and Duncan Coe of Oakley.
Emily Beeman of Ovid.
Samuel Perry, Lindsey Gerstler, Benjamin Price, Cameron Abrams, Annie Opphile, Bradley Rigoulot and Hannah Marcotte of Owosso.
Danielle Cokonougher, William Belanger and Sandra Piper of Perry.
