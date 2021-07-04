UNIVERSITY CENTER — More than 1,800 students from Saginaw Valley State University earned a spot on the winter 2021 semester dean’s list.

To be eligible, a student must take at least 12 credit hours and carry a semester GPA, of 3.4 or better. Local students include:

Kennedy E. Amman, of Elsie

Leslie N. Bedrosian, of Corunna

Ondrea R. Birchmeier, of New Lothrop

Garrett J. Bishop, of Chesaning

Abbey R. Bitterman, of Chesaning

Gavin L. Brault, of Owosso

Kylie A. Brooks, of Corunna

Karah S. Brown, of Elsie

Emma R. Bruff, of Chesaning

Riley N. Caswell, of Ovid

Tina Chen, of Chesaning

Gabrielle R. Drielick, of Chesaning

Raegan L. Forgie, of Byron

Noah M. Foster, of Perry

Laney A. Fulk, of Chesaning

Hayden L. Giesken, of Chesaning

Jacob P. Ginderske, of Chesaning

Katlin N. Gross, of Chesaning

Madison H. Hafner, of Chesaning

Allison M. Hakken, of Chesaning

Matthew C. Hardy, of Perry

Ethan M. Harriger, of Chesaning

Alex O. Harvey, of Chesaning

Elissa P. Henige, of Chesaning

Haley J. Hooley, of Byron

Leah M. Keller, of Chesaning

Brandon T. Keys, of Chesaning

Kira L. Kieffer, of Ovid

Brandon S. Kline, of New Lothrop

Lexi M. Kneuss, of New Lothrop

Abigail C. Lange, of Chesaning

Travis C. Lange, of Chesaning

Julia C. Lewis, of Chesaning

Polina Literati, of Chesaning

Makayla Lohrer, of Owosso

faith N. Loomis, of Owosso

Jorden D. Loyd, of Chesaning

Elijah G. Marshall, of Vernon

Julia L. Martin, of Chesaning

Sean M. McCloskey, of Owosso

Brooke E. Miller, of Chesaning

Mickayla L. Miller, of Chesaning

Makayla G. Morell, of Chesaning

Hannah M. Mose, of Chesaning

Sasha M. Neff, of Durand

Samantha J. Nichols, of Chesaning

Joshua M. Pickler, of Corunna

Alexis M. Ragnone, of Byron

Katie R. Schnell, of New Lothrop

Benjamin C. Schroeder, of Chesaning

Autumn G. Severn, of New Lothrop

Addison L. Sickles, of Ovid

Weston T. Smith, of Elsie

McKenna M. Sovis, of Owosso

Dominic E. Switzer, of Chesaning

Katherine M. Tennyson, of Byron

Natalie J. Thompson, of Ovid

Brendan M. Trenkle, of Byron

Marliece L. Truncale, of Owosso

Megan E. Walser, of Chesaning

Dylan W. Walter, of Ovid

Laynee R. Willson, of Perry

Danielle M. Wolanin, of Byron

Taylor R. Yaros, of Chesaning

