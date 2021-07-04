UNIVERSITY CENTER — More than 1,800 students from Saginaw Valley State University earned a spot on the winter 2021 semester dean’s list.
To be eligible, a student must take at least 12 credit hours and carry a semester GPA, of 3.4 or better. Local students include:
Kennedy E. Amman, of Elsie
Leslie N. Bedrosian, of Corunna
Ondrea R. Birchmeier, of New Lothrop
Garrett J. Bishop, of Chesaning
Abbey R. Bitterman, of Chesaning
Gavin L. Brault, of Owosso
Kylie A. Brooks, of Corunna
Karah S. Brown, of Elsie
Emma R. Bruff, of Chesaning
Riley N. Caswell, of Ovid
Tina Chen, of Chesaning
Gabrielle R. Drielick, of Chesaning
Raegan L. Forgie, of Byron
Noah M. Foster, of Perry
Laney A. Fulk, of Chesaning
Hayden L. Giesken, of Chesaning
Jacob P. Ginderske, of Chesaning
Katlin N. Gross, of Chesaning
Madison H. Hafner, of Chesaning
Allison M. Hakken, of Chesaning
Matthew C. Hardy, of Perry
Ethan M. Harriger, of Chesaning
Alex O. Harvey, of Chesaning
Elissa P. Henige, of Chesaning
Haley J. Hooley, of Byron
Leah M. Keller, of Chesaning
Brandon T. Keys, of Chesaning
Kira L. Kieffer, of Ovid
Brandon S. Kline, of New Lothrop
Lexi M. Kneuss, of New Lothrop
Abigail C. Lange, of Chesaning
Travis C. Lange, of Chesaning
Julia C. Lewis, of Chesaning
Polina Literati, of Chesaning
Makayla Lohrer, of Owosso
faith N. Loomis, of Owosso
Jorden D. Loyd, of Chesaning
Elijah G. Marshall, of Vernon
Julia L. Martin, of Chesaning
Sean M. McCloskey, of Owosso
Brooke E. Miller, of Chesaning
Mickayla L. Miller, of Chesaning
Makayla G. Morell, of Chesaning
Hannah M. Mose, of Chesaning
Sasha M. Neff, of Durand
Samantha J. Nichols, of Chesaning
Joshua M. Pickler, of Corunna
Alexis M. Ragnone, of Byron
Katie R. Schnell, of New Lothrop
Benjamin C. Schroeder, of Chesaning
Autumn G. Severn, of New Lothrop
Addison L. Sickles, of Ovid
Weston T. Smith, of Elsie
McKenna M. Sovis, of Owosso
Dominic E. Switzer, of Chesaning
Katherine M. Tennyson, of Byron
Natalie J. Thompson, of Ovid
Brendan M. Trenkle, of Byron
Marliece L. Truncale, of Owosso
Megan E. Walser, of Chesaning
Dylan W. Walter, of Ovid
Laynee R. Willson, of Perry
Danielle M. Wolanin, of Byron
Taylor R. Yaros, of Chesaning
