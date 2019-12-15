Alex Stechschulte of Owosso recently hosted a “friendsgiving’ at his Owosso photography studio. Not only was food shared and passed amongst friends, guests also brought non-perishable food items that were donated to The Hunger Network. From left are Emily Marrah, Stechschulte and Judy North.
