Col. John D. Shank, formerly of Owosso, recently retired after serving 30 years and one day on active duty with the Army.
Shank is a 1984 graduate of Owosso High School.
He completed his Army career by serving as the deputy director of the Office of the Secretary of Defense’s Defense Business Board.
During his 30 years serving the country, Shank deployed to Iraq and Afghanistan and served overseas in Germany and South Korea. The Army moved Shank 16 times over his career.
Shank is married to Col. Connie Shank, who also just retired.
In May, the Shanks had a dual retirement ceremony in the Pentagon’s Hall of Heroes room to celebrate their combined 60 years of commissioned service to the country.
Lt. Gen. Leslie C. Smith, the Army inspector general, presided. John Shank was awarded the Defense Superior Service Medal and Connie Shank was awarded the Legion of Merit during the ceremony
“That it is a great day for the whole Shank household,” John Shank said during the ceremony. Currently, the Shanks live in Fairfax Station, Virginia, and plan to continue to live and work in the Washington, D.C., area.
The Shanks are parents of Amy, 20, Emily 17, and John David II 13.
