Keegan Gute of Owosso graduated April 28, 2019, from the University of Michigan with a bachelor’s degree in business administration.
Gute is the son of Mike and Lori Gute of Owosso.
He is a 2014 Owosso High School graduate.
During Gute’s time at U-M he was on the president’s list three semesters, dean’s list four semesters and he received a certificate of achievement at Honors Convocation.
He now is currently attending Western Michigan University’s Cooley Law School pursuing a law degree.
