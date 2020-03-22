OWOSSO — Capital Area Community Services is taking applications for the emergency food assistance program by phone.
Michigan’s income guideline for all households is 200 percent of the health and human services guidelines.
Criteria include the following limits: A household of one may have income of $24,980; the limit for two is $33,820 and for three is $42,660. Each additional family member increases the limit $8,840.
To register, call CACS at (989) 723-3115. Once registered, the process for obtaining food will be provided.
