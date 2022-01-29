The following area students were recently announced as member’s of the dean’s list at their respective schools:

Albion College

Cierra Cole, Durand

Colton Wiskur, Chesaning

Olivet College

Sidney Kulhanek, New Lothrop*

NORTHERN Michigan

Allen Cooney, Bancroft*

Sierra Price, Laingsburg*

Chloe Richie, Owosso

Christina Druley, Bancroft

Aubrey Svoboda, Byron

Andrew Beckley, Corunna

Olivia Crawford, Morrice

Mallory Irelan, Owosso

Gabrielle Law, Owosso

Josie Patrick, Owosso

*4.0 GPA

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.