The following area students were recently announced as member’s of the dean’s list at their respective schools:
Albion College
Cierra Cole, Durand
Colton Wiskur, Chesaning
Olivet College
Sidney Kulhanek, New Lothrop*
NORTHERN Michigan
Allen Cooney, Bancroft*
Sierra Price, Laingsburg*
Chloe Richie, Owosso
Christina Druley, Bancroft
Aubrey Svoboda, Byron
Andrew Beckley, Corunna
Olivia Crawford, Morrice
Mallory Irelan, Owosso
Gabrielle Law, Owosso
Josie Patrick, Owosso
*4.0 GPA
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.