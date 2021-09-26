GREENVILLE, South Carolina — Mikayla Steele, a resident of Corunna, was named to Bob Jones University’s concert choir.
Steele is a senior majoring in Biblical Counseling.
The concert choir is one of BJU’s upper-level choirs comprised primarily of juniors and seniors. Auditions are held for new members every August and January before the start of each semester.
On Oct. 25, the group will present a concert at 5:30 p.m. in War Memorial Chapel.
Located in Greenville, South Carolina, Bob Jones University provides a regionally accredited Christian liberal arts education.
