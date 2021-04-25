OWOSSO — The following births were reported at Memorial Healthcare:
April 17
A boy to Torie (Spooner) and Denzil Welch of Owosso.
April 16
A boy to Tiffany Sawvel and Zenas Clark.
April 14
A boy to Breeanna Hammond and Mitchell Groll of Owosso.
April 12
A boy to Danielle Stanley and Korey Sumbera of Owosso.
April 10
A girl to Shawna (Foster) and Robert Fountain II of Corunna.
April 7
A boy to Angela (Ainsworth) and Nathaniel Ariss of Owosso.
March 30
A boy to Angel (Scultz) and Jackson Courtier of Perry.
March 20
A girl to Emily Shurmantine and Robert Bassham.
