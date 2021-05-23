MANCHESTER, New Hampshire — It is with great pleasure that Southern New Hampshire University has announced the following students are named to the winter 2021 president’s list.
The winter term runs from January to May.
Full-time students who have earned a minimum GPA of 3.7 and above are named to the list.
Local students include Zachary Sawyer, of Corunna, and Brittney Kincaid, of Morrice.
