ALMA — Alma College has released the dean’s list for students who achieved outstanding academic performance during the 2019 Fall Term.
Students who achieve a 3.5 or better GPA, while carrying a minimum of 13 credits, at least eight of which are evaluative grades, are named to the list.
Area students who earned honors include Taeler Ponsart of Bancroft, Jenna Baker of Byron, Kasi Barette of Elsie, Logan Lange of Laingsburg, Averi Munro of Morrice, Jessica Eva of Owosso, Maris Fett of Owosso, Alexis Martenis of Owosso, Joseph Vondrasek of Owosso and Maria Dunkin of Vernon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.