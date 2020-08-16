Gaylord and Shirley (Seelhoff) Long of Elsie will celebrate their 70th wedding anniversary Aug. 19th, 2020.
The couple were married at the Salem Lutheran Church in Owosso Aug. 19, 1950.
Gaylord Long spent his career as a dedicated dairy farmer, and Shirley Long as a devoted homemaker for the family. The couple spent their winter months in their retirement years in Zephyrhills, Florida.
The couple have four children, David (Sally), Dennis (Carloyn), Doug and Debra. They have six grandchildren, Mike (Val), Amy (Brad), Christi, Brad (Kerri), Travis (Sandy) and Heidi (Randy). They also have 12 great-grandchildren: Cayleb, Dylan, Braxton, Nickolas, Ellyanna, Hunter, Owen, Oliver, Emmylou, Griffin, Mitchell and Grace.
There will be a family get-together at the couple’s home to celebrate.
