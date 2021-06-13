MARQUETTE — Northern Michigan University announced the dean’s list for the winter 2021 semester.
The following students qualified with a GPA of 4.00:
Owosso: Mallory Irelan
The following students qualified with a GPA of 3.50-3.99:
Bancroft: Allen Cooney, Christina Druley
Byron: Aubrey Svoboda
Henderson: Hannah Waite
Laingsburg: Samuel Hummel
Lennon: Angel Scofield
Morrice: Brittin Bailey
Ovid: Timothy Grubaugh, Breanna Ladiski
Owosso: Nicholas Moore, Chloe Richie
