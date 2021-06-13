MARQUETTE — Northern Michigan University announced the dean’s list for the winter 2021 semester.

The following students qualified with a GPA of 4.00:

Owosso: Mallory Irelan

The following students qualified with a GPA of 3.50-3.99:

Bancroft: Allen Cooney, Christina Druley

Byron: Aubrey Svoboda

Henderson: Hannah Waite

Laingsburg: Samuel Hummel

Lennon: Angel Scofield

Morrice: Brittin Bailey

Ovid: Timothy Grubaugh, Breanna Ladiski

Owosso: Nicholas Moore, Chloe Richie

