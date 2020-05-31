Mary Basso, of Corunna, graduated in May from the University of Michigan with high distinction.
The 2016 Owosso High School graduate earned a bachelor of arts degree in history and French, while minoring in women’s studies and political science.
She completed an honors thesis on gender, power and Salic law in 16th century France. In 2019, she was recognized as a James B. Angell Scholar.
At U-M she was involved in numerous organizations. She worked as a clerk for the Eisenberg Institute for Historical Studies, the Opportunity Hub, and served as a historical research assistant for professors Matthew Spooner and Amanda Armstrong-Price.
She served as the president for Zeta Omega Eta sorority.
She taught creative writing to inmates at the Cooper Street Correctional Facility through the Prisoner Creative Arts Project.
She planned and coordinated public facing events as the president of the University of Michigan History Club. Her work in these roles was recognized by the History Department, which awarded her the 2020 History Department Undergraduate Award for Leadership and Service.
Following graduation, Basso will be applying to graduate programs to further her education.
Basso is the daughter of Dan and Tami Basso, and sister of 2020 Owosso High School graduate, Grace.
