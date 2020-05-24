OLIVET — Olivet College recently celebrated the class of 2020 with a video graduation celebration.
Two-hundred-twenty-one graduates were honored.
The video included messages from President Steven M. Corey, Provost Maria G. Davis, Board of Trustees Chairman Thomas Kolassa, Olivet Mayor Laura Barlond-Maas and senior Abigale Smith.
Local students include:
Bachelor of Arts
Brianna Sevcech, New Lothrop
Cole HerschG, Chesaning
Julie O’Berry*, Morrice
Nathan Davis, Perry
Jacob Rivers, Perry
* Summa cum laude, 3.90-4.00
