MIDLAND — Emily Suggs, of Owosso, was named to the Northwood University president’s list for the fall 2019 and spring 2020 semesters.
“We are proud to recognize the academic accomplishments of the students on the president’s list this past semester,” said Kent MacDonald, President of Northwood University. “We commend their hard work and dedication to their futures and The Northwood Idea.”
Students on the president’s list are full-time students who have earned a cumulative GPA of 3.85 or higher, and who have no incomplete or ungraded courses.
