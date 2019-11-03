OWOSSO — Following is a list of programs and activities for Shiawassee County senior adults for the week of Nov. 3 provided by the Shiawassee Council on Aging, 300 N. Washington St.
The number for the Shiawassee Council on Aging Owosso Center is (989) 723-8875. Office hours are 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The Durand Senior Center is at 8618 E. Lansing Road. The number is (989) 288-4122. Hours are Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
The Morrice Senior Center is at 101 W. Mason St. The number is (517) 625-4270. Hours are Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Tuesday and Thursday from 9 to 11 a.m.
Lunch is served at noon Monday through Friday at the Owosso and Durand centers. Lunch is served Monday, Wednesday and Friday at the Morrice center. Make lunch reservations with the center by 4:30 p.m. the day before. Donations are accepted for all meals. The suggested donation is $3 for those 60 and older. There is a charge of $5 per meal for those younger than 60.
Public transportation within Shiawassee County is free for all seniors 60 years and older Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. To schedule a ride, call SATA at (989) 729-2687.
For more information about the home-delivered meals program; minor home modifications, or personal care services, contact the Owosso center.
Items to Note
All Centers:
Owosso Center: Health Dept. flu & cold talk at 11 a.m. on Monday
Durand Center: Dr. Qahwash: Eye health at 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday
Morrice Center: Art class at 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday
Calendar of Events
Owosso Center
Monday – Exercise class at 10 a.m.; Site committee meeting at 10:30 a.m.; Health Dept.: flu & cold at 11 a.m.; Euchre at 12:30 p.m.
Tuesday – Art class at 10 a.m.; Bridge at 1 p.m.
Wednesday – Exercise class at 10 a.m.; Creative coloring
Thursday – Silver sneakers stability class at 1 p.m.
Friday – Exercise class at 10 a.m.; Bingo at 12:30 p.m.
Durand Center
Monday – Bingo at 12:40 p.m.
Tuesday – Medicare/Medicaid assistance by appointment starting at 9 a.m.; Low impact exercise class at 1 p.m.; Anyone can paint class at 1 p.m.
Wednesday – Dr. Qahwash: Eye health at 11:30 a.m.; Euchre at 1:00 p.m.
Thursday – Medicare/Medicaid assistance by appointment starting at 9 a.m.; Site committee meeting at 10:30 a.m.; Bingo at 12:40 p.m.
Friday – Free hearing checks at 10 a.m.; Low impact exercise class at 10:30 a.m.; Christmas Tree craft at 12:30 p.m. (MUST RSVP)
Morrice Center
Monday – Noon lunch & bingo; Euchre at 1:30 p.m.
Tuesday – Exercise class at 9:30 a.m.
Wednesday – Wii bowling at 11 a.m.; Noon lunch; Art class at 12:30 p.m.
Thursday – Exercise class at 9:30 a.m.; Euchre at 1:30 p.m.
Friday – Noon lunch
Lunch Menus
Lunch is always served at 12 p.m. Menus are subject to change. Milk is served with all meals.
Owosso Center
Monday – Chicken Kiev, cheesy potatoes, broccoli, fruit, breadstick
Tuesday – Taco bar, Spanish rice, refried beans, chips & salsa, churro
Wednesday – Baked cod, scalloped potatoes, coleslaw, pudding, roll
Thursday – Bean soup, ½ ground bologna sandwich, carrots, crackers, fruit
Friday – Beef pot roast w/potatoes, carrots, onions & gravy, Jello w/fruit, roll
Durand & Morrice Centers
Monday – Cabbage rolls, cheesy potatoes, beets, fruit, bread
Tuesday – Hot turkey sandwich w/gravy, mashed potatoes, brussel sprouts, jello w/fruit, bread
Wednesday – Beef tacos w/lettuce, tomato, cheese & sour cream, refried beans, Mexican rice, yogurt w/fruit
Thursday – Italian sausage w/peppers & onions, mashed potatoes, fruit, wheat roll
Friday – Homemade chicken noodle soup, turkey & swiss sub w/lettuce & tomato, fruit
